Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $20.86

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

TDUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 677,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,032. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $350,000.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.