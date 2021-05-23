Analyzing Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus currently has a consensus target price of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rambus and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $242.75 million 8.82 -$40.47 million $1.03 18.49 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Rambus beats Sigma Designs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

