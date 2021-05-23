Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.14.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,309. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

