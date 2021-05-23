AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,421. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

