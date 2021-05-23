Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

