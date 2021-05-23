ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ANSYS by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.04 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

