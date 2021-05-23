Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 5,420,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,841. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $23,045,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

