Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Anthem worth $370,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $396.08. 723,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,817. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

