Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $54.65 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00233906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00028895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

