Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 1,617,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

