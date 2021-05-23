Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $47.37

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.37, but opened at $48.90. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 184 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

