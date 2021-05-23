Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,731 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 80,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 237,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

