Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,003. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

