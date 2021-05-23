Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.99. 166,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

