Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,080 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. 315,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,222. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

