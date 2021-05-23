Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.08. 906,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,904. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

