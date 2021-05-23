Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 125,016 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 93.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125,016 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.