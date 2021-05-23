Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ares Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 149,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.