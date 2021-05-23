Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,043 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

