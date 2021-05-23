Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.
In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
