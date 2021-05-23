Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

