Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.04. The company had a trading volume of 857,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

