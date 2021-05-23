Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 478 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.46. 1,471,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

