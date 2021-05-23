Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,574,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

