Arizona State Retirement System Sells 346 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.42. 1,168,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.66 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

