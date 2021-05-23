Arizona State Retirement System Sells 955 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.20. 606,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,874. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.69 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

