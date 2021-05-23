Arweave Price Hits $11.31 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $377.84 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $11.31 or 0.00033761 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

