Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

