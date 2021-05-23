Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97), with a volume of 107580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.29. The company has a market cap of £125.49 million and a PE ratio of 23.59.

In related news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,392 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

