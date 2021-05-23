Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Down 4.4%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 2,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 744,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock has a market cap of $620.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

