Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARZGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

