AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6,499.80

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and last traded at GBX 8,119 ($106.08), with a volume of 1077495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,131 ($106.23).

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

The firm has a market cap of £106.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,537.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,556.56.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

