Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $37.24

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $38.85. Atlanticus shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $653.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

