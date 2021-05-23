Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 62.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

