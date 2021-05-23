Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 145.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $327.01. 50,330,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,901,112. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

