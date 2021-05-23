ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report sales of $125.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.93 million and the lowest is $120.62 million. ATN International reported sales of $109.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $568.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $746.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ATN International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ATN International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

