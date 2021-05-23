ATN Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. ATN has a total market cap of $745,085.78 and $61,030.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00913144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.