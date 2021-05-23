AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 318,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,525. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AtriCure by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

