AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. 153,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,007. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.15. AudioEye has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,404 shares of company stock worth $2,194,860. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

