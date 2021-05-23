Aurora Tops One Day Volume of $4.26 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Aurora has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and $4.26 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00763940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

