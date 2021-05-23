AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $87 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,460.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,271.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

