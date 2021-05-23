AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $20,503,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.05.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $11.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,460.26. 283,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,271.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

