Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.68. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

