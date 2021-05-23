AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,424. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $34.90.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.