Axie Infinity Price Down 47% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00009789 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $190.86 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00058031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00826445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.65 or 0.07841574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078010 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.