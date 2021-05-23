AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

AXTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 241,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.