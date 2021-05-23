Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$8.25.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

