B. Riley Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $73.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Foot Locker stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,005. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

