Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVD has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

EVD stock opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12 month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -64.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

