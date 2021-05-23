Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at CLSA

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by CLSA from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.17.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $189.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

