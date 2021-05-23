bAlpha Market Capitalization Achieves $2.33 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. bAlpha has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $129.62 or 0.00400945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,979 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

